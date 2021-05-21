Agreement to allow public access to Lake Martin again

ST. MARTINVILLE — After a year in which landowners had closed off access to the Lake Martin boat launch, an agreement has been reached which will allow the public to once again enjoy the natural beauty of the lake.
“This agreement will allow the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to enhance the boat launch,” said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars.
The agreement basically mirrors one which Cedars had initially presented in 2019. It provides for the land adjacent to the launch to be ceded to the public, with a portion of the land reserved for the private use of the landowners.
Cedars said that the agreement now makes it possible for the state and parish to improve the area. Previously, government entities were prohibited from doing work at the site because it was private property.
“I’m excited that we will be able to ignite all of these ideas,” Cedars said.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry had sent out a press release in November saying that an agreement in principle for allowing public access to the lake had been reached, but it has taken almost six months to finalize the details and get a working agreement signed.
Landry’s office filed suit in November on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to allow access to the state boat landing on the lake. Landowners had closed access to the site in the spring over liability concerns from recreational users and tourists passing through their property to reach the lake.
Most of the property near the boat launch is under the control of the Hebert-Chauffe family through a trust. Although most of the family had been amenable to a working solution, one portion of the family, controlling roughly one-eighth of one-half of one-eleventh of the land, has been vocal in having a list of demands met, including maintaining control of one portion of the property free of any servitude or access guaranteed to the state.
The access issue at Lake Martin has been exacerbated in recent years due to a recently resolved court battle between the parish and business owner Bryan Champagne, who operates a swamp tour and retail operation on the lake. The parish had sued Champagne saying that the permit for his business was issued in error based on incorrect information provided. After multiple hearings, the state Supreme Court decided not to rule in the case, letting an appellate court ruling in Champagne’s favor stand.
Complicating matters further were ties between the family members who control the minority portion of the interest in the trust and Champagne.
The agreement in place now, though, will reopen the lake to public use and eliminate what had been a monopoly of sorts for Champagne.
“We had to make sure the rights to the property were vested in the public before we could do anything,” Cedars said. “I’m excited to see this move forward.”