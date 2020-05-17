Agreement sought between St. Martin, St. Landry parishes for Arnaudville fire station use

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will receive a presentation on the parish entering an agreement with St. Landry Parish to use the Arnaudville Fire Station to expand the parish’s fire district coverage at its committee hearings Tuesday evening.
During its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing, St. Martin Parish Fire District Coordinator Brody Miller is scheduled to discuss an agreement under which the parish would pay St. Landry Parish Fire Protection District 5 the sum of $450,000 in exchange for being able to use the fire station in Arnaudville.
The intergovernmental agreement would save the parish the cost of a new fire station to extend coverage to that part of the parish.
During its Public Works Committee hearing, the council will consider accepting the low bid for the proposed floating dock project at Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park and Uncle Dick Davis. Michael David Breaux Inc. submitted the low bid for the work at $184,500.
The council will also consider two change orders to projects already underway. One is to increase the budget for the Whitney Drive Improvements Project by $23,067.04. The other is an increase for the Live Oak Circle Culvert Realignment Project in the amount of $3,420.
The council will also consider accepting as complete work on the Live Oak Circle project.
In addition to the committee hearings, the council will also hold a special meeting to authorize an election this fall for a tax renewal.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.