AGMAC project set to get underway with first seven-mile stretch

After decades of planning, the first dredging for the Acadiana-Gulf of Mexico Access Channel is set to begin, with funding secured and contract awarded for the first seven-mile stretch of the project.
Port of Iberia officials signed off on the $10,901,938.57 contract Friday with Magnolia Dredge and Dock of Mandeville. Magnolia submitted the lowest of the six bids, which ranged from $10.9 million to $67.2 million.
“We got it all permitted,” Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero said. “This part runs from the port to the Intracoastal. The other section will run from Intracoastal City through the locks and to the Gulf of Mexico, another seven miles.”
The middle section of the AGMAC project, which encompasses 26 miles of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, is already at about 20 feet deep, Romero said, so will not require dredging.
One serendipitous part of the plan will allow spoil from the dredging project to be used as part of a Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority project, reducing the need for a site to deposit some of the material the dredge removes to deepen the channel.
“They had that CPRA project right there that may need the dredging material,” Romero said. “So it works out well for everyone involved.”
The first phase will stretch over seven miles, from the intersection of the Commercial Canal and Rodere Canal at the Port of Iberia to the transition between the Gulf Intracoastal Water Way and Commercial Canal.
In addition to the channel dredging, Magnolia will be responsible for the construction of earthen containment structures, along with the installation of riprap, installation of a 6-inch-thick limestone access road, and the removal and replacement of an existing weir structure.
When the AGMAC project is finished, the goal is to have a 16-foot deep channel all the way from the Port of Iberia to the Gulf of Mexico via the Intracoastal Canal.
The purpose of the project is to open up the Port of Iberia to heavier projects, both for ships of deeper draft coming in and larger fabricated items, like rigs and modules for industrial applications, to go out.
The longterm goal of the AGMAC work is to have the channel dredged to a 20-foot depth from the port to the Gulf of Mexico.