As midnight approached Wednesday evening, the Iberia Parish Council finally had a new chairman.
After hours of voting and 64 ballots, no single candidate could amass enough votes to gain a majority, creating a sense of foreboding for the coming four years.
For most of the evening, District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier was the leading vote getter, with seven votes. He had support from District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard, District 2 Councilman Michael Landry, District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown, District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan and District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin.
In second place, with four votes, was District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin. District 11 Councilman Brian Napier continued his support for Gachassin. In addition, two new council members — District 8 Councilman James Trahan and District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet — joined with Gachassin and Napier to form a conservative voting bloc.
The other candidate for chair was District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, who had previously served as chairperson during 2017.
On the 65th ballot, Napier said he still supported Gachassin, but was casting a vote for Olivier to end the deadlock.
The voting started early, shortly after 6:15 p.m. Outgoing Chairman Paul G. Landry attempted to modify the process, to allow for additional nominations after the first three ballots. Gachassin and Napier both objected.
After that idea was killed, Broussard threw her name into the ring, setting up the 7-4-3 stalemate that would continue for hours.
After seven tied ballots, Landry called Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy to the rostrum. Three votes later, with 10 ballots down and still deadlocked, Landry called for a five-minute recess. The three candidates and their seconds — Lloyd Brown accompanying Olivier, Napier following Gachassin and Landry with Broussard — adjourned to the council chambers with Shealy for a discussion.
When the council resumed the voting and the 11th ballot came back 7-4-3, Olivier asked to make a statement.
“I’d like everyone to know that, if chosen, I will be impartial,” he said. “Each one of you has the right to bring up your ideas. Each of us has one voice, and one vote.”
The 12th ballot was unchanged. And the 13th. And the 14th.
After the 17th ballot, the candidates and Shealy again adjourned. After 15 minutes, the group returned and the deadlock continued.
The whole time this was going on — more than an hour and a half — constituents with business to come before the council waited in the audience. Some left, giving up on hearing a vote on their items that night.
At 19 ballots, Landry asked for a motion to recess from the voting and take on the citizen’s business. Gachassin resisted.
“I challenge the decision of the chair,” he said.
After two more ballots, Gachassin made a motion to move on the the vote for the vice-chairman “to break the ice.” Gachassin nominated Napier. Broussard nominated newcomer Davis. Lloyd Brown nominated Maturin.
The vote was 7-4-3, bringing a groan from the room.
“I make a motion we move on to take care of some business,” Gachassin said.
The council then ran through its entire regular agenda in a matter of 25 minutes.
After completing the regular agenda, ballot 23 was cast. 7-4-3.
As the council went into the 26th ballot, Landry called another recess so tha council could handle its committee hearings.
When those hearing were completed, the next ballot came back 7-4-3.
According to Iberia Parish Chief Administrative Officer Scott Saunier, the longest previous deadlock was either 35 or 37 votes. The incoming council now has the ignominious honor of holding the most ballots on an item without being able to reach a consensus.
Around 10 p.m., at 38 ballots, the council again took a recess to hold another discussion.
The 39th ballot was 7-4-3.
As of 10:20 Wednesday night, 50 minutes after The Daily Iberian’s copy deadline, the ballot count was 41 and still deadlocked.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a presentation from the USDA Wildlife Services to address black bears within the community.
• Accepted the resignation of Tim Nugent as a member of the Waterworks District No. 3 board.
• Passed a resolution proclaiming February 2020 as Black History Month in Iberia Parish.
Authorized the sale of surplus property in the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
• Reappointed Ronald Clark to the Lydia Veterans Memorial Building Board.
• Approved a tax renewal election for Fire Protection District No. 1 to be held May 9.
• Endorsed Ronald Darby as a candidate for Third Vice President of the Executive Board of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana.
• Appointed District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan to serve on the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Commission.
• Approved the appointments of the Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Finance, Director of Personnel and Director of Public Works.
• Amended the Recreation and Playground Commission Fund Budget to carryover $2,433 for capital improvements in Grand Marais.
• Moved the Feb. 12 meeting to Feb. 5 so members can attend the Police Jury Association Convention.
• Granted preliminary and final plat approval for the DeBarge property on Romero Road.