Aerial spraying for mosquitoes planned Monday and Tuesday

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will be doing aerial spraying for mosquitoes Monday and Tuesday evenings in preparation for the crowds of out-of-town visitors and the many Teche Area residents who will be enjoying the Sugar Cane Festival’s outdoor activities throughout the week.
According to a prepared statement, officials said Monday evening operations will focus on Hubertville and Jeanerette, specifically Little Valley Road, Alta Drive, Hubertville Road, Linden Road, U.S. Highway 90 East and all points in between.
Tuesday evening operations will focus on the city of New Iberia and surrounding residential areas. That includes, specifically, City Park, Sugarena, Isle of Iberia, downtown New Iberia, Sugar Mill Road, Mullins Road and West Admiral Doyle Drive, as well as all points in between, to be treated.
In the statement, the district also advised people to protect themselves and their children against mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.
Officials advised residents to:
Keep insect repellent handy,
Wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors, and
Get rid of mosquito-breeding sites near their homes.
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is not favorable for spraying, but if conditions allow operations will begin near sunset and last approximately an hour and a half. During that period, only hypersensitive people or those who wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray areas should refrain from outdoor activities. All other planned outdoor activities can proceed as usual.
The district warned that if an aircraft is spraying overhead, observers should not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft.
Anyone with questions can contact the IPMAD office at 365-4933. Questions after hours can be directed to IPMAD Executive Director Herff Jones at 380-7140.