Admiral Doyle Drive named in honor of Navy veteran

Admiral Doyle Drive passes through the heart of the Teche Area, and honors a veteran who called New Iberia home after years of military service.
The road is named for Vice Admiral James Henry Doyle, a distinguished member of the U.S. Navy who fought in World War II and the Korean War, according to a 2010 Daily Iberian article.
Admiral Doyle Drive is a 15-mile route that stretches from Acadiana Regional Airport to St. Peter Street in Jeanerette.
According to New Iberia historian Dr. Shane Bernard, Admiral Doyle Drive was once an arpent — the archaic French and Spanish unit of measurement used for both area and length.
“In present-day New Iberia the major thoroughfare known as East Admiral Doyle Drive is the old Forty Arpent Road and sits 40 linear arpents from the Teche,” Bernard said.
It’s interesting to Bernard that if one heads toward Jeanerette on Admiral Doyle and drives into the countryside, one will soon see to the left the land that runs roughly north-south all the way to Opelousas that gives the towns of Coteau and Grand Coteau their names.
“You will find yourself driving down Admiral Doyle atop the escarpment, looking down at much lower land to your left as you head toward Jeanerette,” Bernard said.
Doyle was awarded both the U.S. Navy Distinguished Service Medal and the U.S. Army Silver Star for his efforts during the invasion of Inchon, South Korea, in 1950.
Doyle came to New Iberia after the Korean War to work at the former Naval Air Station located on the present-day site of Acadiana Regional Airport.
The road was named for him due to his work at the airport in the 1960s.
Though named after a veteran, Admiral Doyle is known for much more than that — it’s a street that is familiar to many who drive along it. The road features many of the city’s businesses and two of the city’s high schools — New Iberia Senior High School and Catholic High School — are located at intersections of Admiral Doyle. Acadian Christian School, a K-12 school, also is located along the road, as is Magnolia Elementary School.
Business is booming
Over the course of the last couple of years, New Iberia has seen a boom in business in the city, including on Admiral Doyle. Some of the new business that can be seen along Admiral Doyle include Rouses Supermarket, Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Kay Jewelers, Chick-fil-A, Wingstop and Edible Arrangements.