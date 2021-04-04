Adjustments to water and sewer rates on St. Martinville City Council agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will revisit adjusting its water and sewer rates Monday during its regular meeting.
The city received its audit report last month, showing that progress had been made over the last few years to lower the operating deficit in the water and wastewater divisions of the city’s utility operations. When the issue of raising rates was brought up last August, however, Mayor Melinda Mitchell balked, pushing the issue off until representatives with the Louisiana Rural Water Association could make a presentation to the council.
That presentation was made in the fall and showed, as other studies from the city auditor had shown, that rate increases would be needed. This time around, Mitchell is the person who requested the issue of increasing rates be placed on Monday’s agenda.
The council will also consider renewing its contract with Cenla Environmental Science to continue operating the city’s water production site. In previous months, the city has hired a licensed water production operator in order to lower its dependence on Cenla to keep its water production facility operating in compliance with federal guidelines. In previous discussions, it was brought up that when the city had fully trained staff in house to maintain its water production operation, it could back off of or drop completely its contract with Cenla for support.
The council will also consider amending its ordinances regarding the residency requirements for the chief of police. Although the council had previously passed a resolution allowing the chief to live up to five miles outside the city limits, the underlying ordinance governing residency requirements was not updated.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution pertaining to the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Environmental Audit Report.
• Hear a presentation from Kylar Wiltz on a proposed voter registration and COVID-19 information drive to be held on April 10.
• Receive updates on dilapidated structures at 416 Theater St. and 730 Lewis St., as well as junk vehicles located at 117 N. Cemetery St.
• Discuss a potential contract and agreement for treasure hunting on city property.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.