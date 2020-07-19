Adjustments to city water and sewage rates on St. Martinville agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to hear recommendations from the city’s auditor on adjustments to water and sewage rates for its utility system at Monday night’s regular council meeting.
The need for the adjustments were discussed during a public hearing on the city’s 2020-2021 budget on June 29, when auditor Burton Kolder told council members that both water and sewage rates were too low.
“St. Martinville has some of the cheapest rates in the region,” Kolder said at the meeting.
The planned increases turned controversial when a note included in residents’ July utility bills alerted customers that a utility increase was coming in August without specifying that it was for sewage and water or any of the details of the increase.
The council will also discuss adopting a COVID-19 policy for the city.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier requested a discussion to develop a plan for the Bayou Teche frontage at the city’s Festival Grounds.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Hear a request from Ray Pellerin to hold the annual Tour du Teche opening race ceremony at the Evangeline Oak.
• Accept the proposed rezoning of Main Street and authorize beginning the rezoning process for S. Cemetery, Margaret, Elmore, Joseph, Roosevelt, Durand and Gertrude streets
• Discuss and consider action on a dilapidated structure located at 515 E. Bridge Street.
• Create and advertise for stores/warehouse clerk and carpenter/concrete finisher positions in the Public Works Department.
• Hire a clerk for the Mayor’s Court.
• Reappoint Malcolm Ledet to the St. Martin Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.