It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that children are not adults, but a presentation before the Iberia Mental Health Initiative’s members Tuesday night made it clear that when it comes to mental health the differences can be stark — and often missed completely.
What Tulane Professor of Psychiatry Mary Margaret Gleason gave the 50-plus members of the audience at the Sliman Theater were the tools and the awareness necessary to recognize the needs of a developing person’s psyche and mental well being.
“Everybody has mental health,” Gleason said. “Mental health affects every one of us. And when children face overwhelming stressors, their brains are wired differently.”
In her presentation entitled “From Training Wheels to Four Wheels: Steering Children in the Direction of Good Mental Health,” the noted child psychiatrist and researcher pointed out some basic facts and notable differences between the challenges facing children at various stages of development and adults. She also touched on the things grown-ups need to do to help provide the support for the mental health of those in their developing years.
“The question we should be asking is not, ‘What is wrong with that child?’” Gleason explained. “Instead, we should be asking, ‘What happened to that child?’”
As she went through her presentation, the audience listened attentively. On several occasions, one audience member would reach out to another, touching their hand or arm in gestures of reassurance and sharing.
Some of the data Gleason touched on was eye opening. For example, she indicated that children between the ages of 3 and 5 years, generally just starting their school years, may see as much need for mental health care as adolescents.
“We’re much better at diagnosing those needs in someone closer to being an adult,” she said. “But children between 3 and 5 can see as many situations as teens.”
Gleason went on to note that some of today’s challenges — like the advent of social media and the internet — can enhance children’s lives with the proper precautions.
“With social media, their peers can come home with them,” she said. “It can be great, but it is important for parents to be aware of the sites their child visits.”
Gleason said parents should friend their children on Facebook to watch their interactions, or follow them on other social media platforms.
“Or you can just ask them for their login information,” she said.
She also noted the need for vigilance in the exposure of children to social media, but said the threat of online bullying still pales to the real-world challenges children face.
“Bullying is more prevalent IRL, or ‘in real life,’ as some of my younger patients say,” Gleason said. “Social media can be a plus, but we as adults have to be aware of what our children are doing online.”
Above all, she made it clear at several points that mental health is not something that can be assessed or nurtured in one sitting, and that myriad factors have to be evaluated in determining causes for behavior. Hyperactivity, for example, could be the result of ADHD. It can also be part of a drug interaction or even a symptom of lead exposure.
“Mental health problems do not appear in five minutes,” she said. “They persist over time.”
Those issues can also lead to other problems — like diabetes, obesity and substance abuse — if not addressed.
“Adverse childhood experiences can lead to adult issues,” Gleason said.