Additional work on NISH roofing project

New Iberia Senior High School is on its way to having a refurbished roof by the time the new school year comes around.
The roofing project that’s currently underway includes plans to completely replace parts of the roof and restore other parts.
Terry Crochet, the architect for the project, said at last week’s school board meeting that the school district’s maintenance department made a scan of the roof in 2016 that showed 11,000 square feet of wet fiberboard and insulation that needed to be refurbished, but a recent scan by an independent contractor revealed 7,792 additional square feet that will need to be fixed.
The Iberia Parish School Board approved a change order at last week’s meeting to account for the extra footage.
Architects’ Design Studio used a drone and aerial roof images on May 21 for an overlay of the original wet areas and the new wet areas that the contractor marked on the roof. This allowed for a verification and the elimination of any areas being accounted for twice, according to school district documents.
The cost of the built-up roof, the light weight concrete and the installation of new insulation fiberboard was denoted in the bid as $15 per square foot.
The change order value is $116,880 and will be funded from the project’s budget which comes from the 2013 bond issue surplus and interest. The addition of the resulting change order value will not exceed the budget since the project is well below the original budget amount.
“It still keeps us $740,000 under budget,” Crochet said at the school board meeting. “We’re still quite a bit under budget. They have a great crew and they’re moving along pretty well.”
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said the school board administration hopes the project will be completed before the start of the new year, dependent on weather.