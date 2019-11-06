Acclaimed author Gaines dies at 86

OSCAR — Acclaimed Louisiana novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose best-known stories were turned into award-winning television films, died Tuesday at his home in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Gaines, who was 86, was born into the fifth generation of sharecroppers on a plantation there before earning worldwide acclaim for his novels and short stories.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie said in a statement that Gaines once said he wanted his epitaph to read “He was a good man who wrote well.”
Gaines had been a writer-in-residence and teacher at UL Lafayette from the mid-1980s until his retirement.
“And indeed he was (a good man who wrote well) — but to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he was far more,” Savoie said.
“He was a literary giant who found his muses among the sugar cane fields of his native Pointe Coupee Parish, and who shared those stories with readers around the globe.
“He was an approachable, yet demanding, teacher who for a quarter century as a professor and writer-in-residence attracted aspiring writers to the university and helped them find their own inspirations.”
Gaines was a believer in the power of words to inspire unflinching, honest conversations about painful corners of our collective past, Savoie said.
“He was a visionary who, following his retirement in 2010, worked to establish the Ernest J. Gaines Center at the University. We are deeply humbled that he chose us as the stewards of his legacy.”
Savoie said Gaines was an extraordinary and inspiring figure in the American literary landscape.
“My wife Gail and I join the entire University family in mourning his passing,” Savoie said. “He will be missed, but his words will live on.”
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation sponsors a literary award in Gaines’ honor, and President and CEO John Davies said Gaines was a Louisiana treasure.
“He will be remembered for his powerful prose that placed the reader directly into the story of the old South, as only he could describe it,” Davies said in a prepared statement. “We have lost a giant and a friend.”
Gaines earned a degree in literature from San Francisco State University in 1957, served in the Army for two years, then was awarded a writing fellowship to Stanford University.
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Ernest J. Gaines, a native Louisianan who used his immense vision and literary talents to tell the stories of African Americans in the South,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “We are all blessed that Ernest left words and stories that will continue to inspire many generations to come.”
Gaines wrote 10 novels and numerous short stories, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won the National Book Critics Circle Award for his novel “A Lesson Before Dying.”
That 1993 novel was filmed for HBO in 1999 and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Made for Television Movie.
His 1971 novel “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” was filmed for CBS TV and won the Directors Guild of America Award and eight Emmy Awards. “The Sky is Gray,” a 1963 short story, was filmed as part of the PBS American Short Story Series in 1980. “A Gathering of Old Men” (1983) also was filmed as a CBS Television movie in 1987.
“Earlier this year, Donna and I had the chance to visit with Ernest and his wife after a Sunday drive,” Edwards said. “It’s a memory we will both cherish as part of our long friendship. Please join us in elevating him, his wife and his family in your prayers.”
Gaines married Dianne Saulney in 1993 at age 60. The two built a home on the plantation where he was born, moving the plantation church at which he was first educated as a child to his property, and lived his final years in Oscar.
A statement from the Ernest J. Gaines Center at UL Lafayette paid tribute to the author, whose works have been translated into 14 languages. “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” was the first neo-slave narrative and was required reading in French schools, according to the statement.
“The legacy that Dr. Gaines is leaving behind is nothing short of brilliant and awe-inspiring,” the statement from the Ernest J. Gaines Center said. “Born in 1933, on a plantation near New Roads, Louisiana, Dr. Gaines rose to prominence through his nine novels and several short stories reflecting the lives of African Americans, Cajuns, and Creoles living in the rural South.”
The center was established after his retirement as an international research center and archive dedicated to preserving the life and works of the author.
“Though he touched countless people through his work, to know him was to love him,” the statement concluded. “A towering man with a gentle voice, Dr. Gaines was an inspiration to generations and his death will be felt deeply by family, friends, and his University family.”
Gaines received prestigious grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rockefeller and Guggenheim Foundations and held honorary doctorates from five colleges and universities.
The Ernest Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, given by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, is presented to a rising African-American author. The 13th such award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, will be presented in January.