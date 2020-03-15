Iberia Medical Center is working to ensure its campuses remain a safe place for all as CDC guidelines around the coronavirus change.
Hospital leadership is emphasizing the importance of continuing to u update the public on the evolving hospital process to reduce possible spread of the virus, according to a prepared statement.
On Friday, hospitals statewide received guidance from the Department of Health and Hospitals to reduce the number of hospital entrances, number of visitors and implement screening locations at the entry points.
As a result, IMC is restricting visitors at both the main and north campuses in an effort to keep healthcare workers, physicians and patients safe from the threat of COVID-19.
The change has already gone into effect, and while there are currently no cases of the virus at IMC, hospital leadership is committed to safety.
Some of the changes that will take place include one visitor per patient on both campuses and consolidated entrances at both campuses.
The Emergency Department will be the only entry point into the Main Campus. At the North Campus, the only entry point will be the Registration entrance labeled “Main Entrance.”
The Medical Office Building entrance at Main will remain accessible during normal business hours. However, firewall doors between the Medical Office Building and the hospital will be closed.
In addition, screening stations will be located at each entry point and staffed by hospital employees. The Iberia Medical Center staff will observe visitors for signs of fever and respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath). Visitors that are identified as high risk per this criteria will be asked to go home and will not be able to visit the patient until they are well. Additionally, no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed into either hospital. We will continue to monitor the situation and modify visitor restrictions as necessary.
“With coronavirus (COVID-19), the safety of Iberia Medical Center patients, staff, physicians and visitors remains our top priority. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience with our efforts to maintain a safe environment for everyone.”