The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announces that they are shifting the Fall portion of ASO36 REVIVAL Season (September to December) to a virtual, live-stream platform. ASO believes that this is the unquestionable solution to keeping our community safe while still providing opportunities for local musicians to share their passion and earn income despite mandated restrictions and uncertain venue viability. Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has and will always remain committed to providing outstanding performances to Acadiana and fueling the cultural economy of our region.
For more than 35 years, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has shared its passion for music through world-class live performances. We have stood the test of time in this community, through moments of celebration and moments of despair. Earlier this year, we announced our 36th season - ASO36 REVIVAL Season – as a promise to Acadiana to be a lighthouse in the storm. This season was created to provide hope, renewal and a sense of community to the people of this great community. Today, we renew that promise to you - our friends, our family and our loyal patrons.
As the beginning of the ASO36 season is quickly approaching, we have made the decision to move this year’s Fall concerts (September to December) to an online and live-streamed platform. Rest assured, this decision was thoroughly and carefully considered. Ultimately, live-streaming our Fall concerts was the unquestionable solution to keeping you safe - our subscribers, our musicians and our staff - while we continue to provide the exceptional musical performances you have come to expect from ASO. We have and will always remain committed to providing outstanding performances to you and the community.
Symphonies, businesses and organizations across the country are having to rethink, retool and reinvent. We are no different! So, thank you for your grace and your patience as we map out the next few months. We are working tirelessly behind the scenes to solidify plans for these virtual concerts, and it is our commitment to you that we will clearly and concisely communicate ASO36 REVIVAL Season details in the coming weeks. At a minimum, we are certain that you will receive the highest quality live-streaming performance, which you can enjoy from virtually anywhere. This new platform will open up several unique and exciting opportunities that we are excited to share with you.
Earlier this year, we invited you to REVIVE with us. And, just like all those years ago, when Acadiana Symphony Orchestra was merely an idea, we once again invite you to join us as we embark on this new journey. Although we are in uncharted territory, one thing is certain, you will be amazed by the passionate and awe-inspiring performances we have planned for you this season. We sincerely hope to gather together and connect through live music again in the Spring."
The Line-Up:
UNITE: Friday, September 11, 2020 - Virtual Performance
TRIUMPH: Friday, October 23, 2020 - Virtual Performance
TRANSFORM: Friday, November 13, 2020 - Virtual Performance
BELIEVE: Thursday, December 17, 2020 - Virtual Performance
ADORE: Friday, February 12, 2021 - ACA
EMPOWER: Friday, April 16, 2021 - St. John's Cathedral
REVIVE: Thursday, May 13, 2021 - St. Mary's Church
Get your tickets today at acadianasymphony.org