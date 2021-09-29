Acadiana Regional Airport looking to fulfill its potential

Whenever the subject of economic development comes up in Iberia Parish, there is always that great trinity of multipliers that gets invoked: U.S. Highway 90, the Port of Iberia and the Acadiana Regional Airport.
But despite the commercial appeal of having air, land and sea transportation options within a few minutes of each other, the industrial boom that such a trifecta should bring hasn’t materialized.
“We have potential,” said Acadiana Regional Airport Executive Director Moe Songy. “We just need money.”
Unlike other airports, like Chennault International in Lake Charles, ARA does not receive any financial support from tax millages, meaning it has to depend on grants and operating revenues for the bulk of its enhancements.
“I have five potential businesses that would like to locate here, but we don’t have the facility to accommodate them,” Songy said. “It takes money to get them here.”
At Chennault, a 10-year, 5.45-mill property tax provides funding for the airport. There is no property tax for the Iberia Parish operation.
“We don’t get anything here,” Songy said. “We get $150,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration each year. We get nothing from the parish.”
According to Songy, who took on his role at ARA in 2020, there are some definite positives at the facility. For starters, it has an 8,200 foot runway — longer and wider than the asphalt runway in Lafayette.
“Our runway is 200 feet wide,” he said. “The standard is 150. And it’s concrete. We are probably the most underused airport in the region.”
There’s also the available space along the taxiways at ARA, which allows for expansion — a luxury many facilities do not have.
“As far as development, we have taxiway access to 60 acres,” Songy said. “Most airports are landlocked. At Chattanooga, for example, whenever we wanted to expand we had to tear something down. And it will take infrastructure to draw new business here.”
But expansion, and building the infrastructure vendors would need to locate at the airfield, is expensive.
“When you are talking about $2 million to $3 million that you would spend on a hangar, the only thing we can do is to try to get that through capital outlay,” Songy said. “And that calls for a 25 percent match, which we do not have.”
There are some options on the horizon. For now, Bristow Helicopters is operating some of its aircraft out of New Iberia after Hurricane Ida damaged its facility in Galliano and its Lake Charles operation was damaged in storms twice last year.
“They have a ground lease here through 2029,” Songy said. “They are marketing it now, looking for another tenant. We have people we could put in it, but it is such a large facility. I am not sure if they (Bristow) would break it up to lease part of it. It would take a big company, like Bristow, to take all of that space.”
He said the other need is to diversify the industries using the field to get away from those companies dependent on the oil and gas industry. One concept would be to leverage other businesses already here, like aircraft paint specialist Avex.
“Aviation maintenance is one opportunity,” he said. “Avex has companies fly their 757s here to get painted. If we had an aviation maintenance company here, they could fly in for the paint and have maintenance done, a one-stop shop. It would open the doors to hundreds of good-paying job. But no one wants to make the commitment.”