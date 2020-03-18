Acadiana Regional Airport Authority votes on new contract with Pelican Aviation

The Acadiana Regional Airport Authority voted Monday evening to secure a contract with Pelican Aviation for a new 10-year extension of the company’s lease to provide fixed base operator services at the airport.
In a 4-1 vote, the members or the airport’s board authorized Chairman Pat Norris to enter into negotiations with Pelican to hammer out the details of the new agreement.
“They made some concessions to do things that they weren’t providing,” Norris said. “We’re going to work with them to provide services that a standard FBO would provide for an airport our size.”
Pelican first won the FBO contract in 1945, serving the Acadiana Regional Airport for 75 years.
The two companies vying for the airport’s contract — Pelican and SkyPort Aviation of Tampa, Florida — have each made presentations to the airport authority board. SkyPort made its presentation during an executive session. Pelican’s presentation was open to the public.
The key to Pelican maintaining the contract were new services the company pledged to provide, including aircraft maintenance, additional flight school emphasis, renovations to its offices and hangar, and expanded rental car services and other courtesy services for pilots.
The company’s relationship with the military and the certifications it holds for military and large aircraft refueling played a large part in the winning of the contract as well.
For its part, the airport will make repairs to its taxiway at the north end of the airport. The plan Pelican presented envisions a separate fueling station and other services being added to that portion of the airport to increase the general aviation business at the airport..
The meeting lasted four hours, with board member Tommy LeBlanc casting the only vote against retaining Pelican Aviation. Board member Kevin Romero was not able to attend.
“Both parties come out ahead,” Norris said. “The pilots and the airport get expanded services. Pelican gets a 10-year renewal of its lease.”