Acadiana Lifestyle is adding a subscription model for readers who want the magazine delivered right to their mailbox.
For 35 years, Acadiana Lifestyle has been a free publication that has served a five-parish coverage area: Iberia, Lafayette, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion.
During COVID-19, The Daily Iberian started inserting Acadiana Lifestyle into the paper once a month as a membership benefit to subscribers.
"The brand now becomes national and available to anyone who has ever called the Acadiana area home,” Publisher for Acadiana Lifestyle and The Daily Iberian Michael Messerly said. "From Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine, you may live in a different house, but you'll always call this area home. Acadiana Lifestyle is now a monthly taste of home to anywhere in America."
General manager for Acadiana Lifestyle and The Daily Iberian Shanna Dickens said the addition would satisfy a long held desire from many readers for a regular subscription.
“Through my long history with Acadiana Lifestyle, people have always asked me two questions,” Dickens said. "’Can I subscribe to it?’ and ‘Where can I find it?’
“This answers both of those questions. Yes, you can subscribe. You can find it in your mailbox.”
The subscription service will allow those outside of the traditional coverage area of Acadiana Lifestyle to receive the publication at their homes, giving anyone a chance to stay up to date with the area.
Acadiana Lifestyle will continue its free distribution model for readers in Acadiana, and subscribers to The Daily Iberian will also continue to receive it with their subscription.
Messerly said the addition was an easy choice once a subscription model became feasible.
"The audience demand was too large and too often for us to avoid any longer,” Messerly said. “Once we were able to work with our printer to also provide mail service to people's homes, it was an immediate easy decision to make."
Dickens said that addition adds growth and accessibility opportunities for the readership of the magazine.
“Acadiana Lifestyle, as a brand, has always had incredible potential for growth,” Dickens said. “Adding a subscription model is a small step in the direction of making this brand accessible to the people who love Acadiana and who want to engage with this wonderfully weird part of the world that we get to call home.”
For more than 30 years, Acadiana Lifestyle has provided a monthly publication that features the new and noteworthy culture, development, entertainment and leisure in the five parish area.
The magazine’s editor Anne Songy joined the team 15 months ago, and in that time has made numerous improvements to the treatment of the editorial and design content, Dickens said.
“Songy's contributions to Acadiana Lifestyle have allowed it to expand in reach and appeal. It is also one of the determining factors that led the company to move forward adding a subscription option to the publication,” Dickens added.
The magazine is viewed by upwards of 67,000 readers each month and also produces niche publications.
“I truly believe it is the best magazine in Louisiana and it deserves to be seen across the country,” Dickens said.