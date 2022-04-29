Chairman for the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission Pat Carlyon spoke to the Iberia Parish Council during Wednesday’s meeting to make the council aware of a state project that could bring new life to arenas in Louisiana parishes across the state, including Iberia Parish.
Chairman for the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission Pat Carlyon spoke to the Iberia Parish Council during Wednesday’s meeting to make the council aware of a state project that could bring new life to arenas in Louisiana parishes across the state, including Iberia Parish.
Corey Vaughn/The Daily Iberian
Dean and Catherine Wattigny and members of Heart for Iberia are presented a proclamation from Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
Corey Vaughn/The Daily Iberian
Dean Wattigny speaks while Catherine Wattigny listens during Wednesday’s Iberia Parish Council meeting.
The Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission is trying to seize the opportunity for state funding that could completely revamp the Louisiana SugArena.
Chairman for the commission Pat Carlyon spoke to the Iberia Parish Council during Wednesday’s meeting to make the council aware of a state project that could bring new life to arenas in Louisiana parishes across the state, including Iberia Parish.
Carlyon said the state Equine Committee asked the commission to make a proposal for renovations to the committee as part of an equine promotion and research program.
“We put in a $4.6 million proposal to get some things done including extending the arean toward the (Cajun) RVera,” Carlyon said. “We want to do a lot more fencing and a lot of things to make the building presentable.”
Carlyon said the state project, which is still in its infant phase and has to be passed through the Louisiana Legislature, would have more than $250 million available if passed.
“We’re on top of it, we’ll be traveling to Baton Rouge alot to get our vote in, people really want these arenas fixed up throughout the state including us.”
Carlyon also asked the Iberia Parish council members to voice their support if possible. Apart from the state proposal, Carlyon said the SugArena is also in the process of getting a new paint job and plumbing repairs to the bathrooms.
“This is all volunteer work, we don’t get paid, I’m just trying to do what’s right for the parish,” he said.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard applauded the effort from the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission, and added that he has asked the Iberia delegation in the legislature to support the effort as well.
“We all have to be on the same page for this,” Richard said. “They don’t just throw money out there, we all need to understand what we’re trying to do and push.”
In other business, the council heard from Dean and Catherine Wattigny who announced May as Mental Health Month to the council.
The Wattignys were a little earlier than usually scheduled due to another announcement they made regarding the Bayouside Run which takes place May 7 at 8 a.m.
Dean Wattigny said the run is in its second year and features music, food trucks and educational materials about mental health. The event is put on with coordination from Heart for Iberia as well.
“It’s more of an event than a race, we have food trucks, a Cajun band and exhibitors,” Dean Wattigny said. “We expect to see somewhere around 300 people.”