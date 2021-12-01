Purchase Access

Acadiana Christian School will put on the Broadway-style Christmas musical "Christmas at the Diner" Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3, at Our Savior's Church, adjacent to the school.

The public is invited to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Admittance for adults is $5, for students admittance is $2 and children under age 2 attend for free.

ACS choir students will be the main characters of the musical on both nights.

