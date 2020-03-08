Acadian Odyssey Monument on Loreauville agenda

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen is slated to vote on a resolution in support of the Acadian Odyssey Monument at Monday’s regular meeting.
The monument, which has long been discussed in relation to the New Acadia Project, is placed in areas significant to the historic Acadian migration Nova Scotia in the 1800s. The Loreauville area is thought to be the location of the first Acadian settlement in Acadiana.
In other business, the board will be discussing a new ordinance for the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department. The village and department have been working on a new department to clarify the two entity’s relationship with each other since the recent departure of the former fire chief.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.