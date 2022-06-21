Acadian Companies has welcomed Tori Tauzin as its orientation coordinator. Tauzin is in charge of the in-person and online orientation process for new employees spanning the company’s Houston to Jackson County, MS, service areas.
As the orientation coordinator, Tauzin directs the orientation process for new employees in all divisions and oversees the biweekly orientation schedule. As part of the orientation process, she’ll ensure that new hires receive vital content that will contribute to their success at Acadian. In addition to the regular orientation schedule, Tauzin will be involved with expansion and acquisition onboarding.
“Our company’s orientation coordinator is one of the first points of contact for all of our new hires. Tori’s strengths and skills are a positive fit for this role, and we know that our employees are in good hands as they begin their employment with Acadian,” said National EMS Academy Supervisor Tayler Worsham.
A native of New Iberia, Tauzin studied child and family studies and psychology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Tauzin and her husband, Adam, have one son, Anthony.
Since 1971, Acadian Companies has been dedicated to providing the highest level of emergency medical care and transportation possible. The company has expanded to include a diverse suite of services designed to offer the very best support and education in health, safety, security, education, and transportation.