LAFAYETTE—Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) launches its 10th Performing Arts Season in the James Devin Moncus Theater, featuring headliners The Milk Carton Kids, DeVotchKa, The Lone Bellow, and more.
AcA is able to attract leading names in music and performance from around the world to perform in AcA’s intimate theater in Downtown Lafayette with support from sponsors and members of the Acadiana community. A nonprofit arts council, the AcA presents three major performance series that run from October 2020 to April 2021 and offer “something for everyone.”
See the lineup for the AllStars and Louisiana Crossroads concert series, which was announced today. The Spotlight series, which focuses on dance, theater, and comedy, will be announced later in the fall.
Seating is very limited due to social distancing guidelines. AcA members may purchase series passes beginning, July 21 at 10am at 337-233-7060 or at acadianacenterforthearts.org. Non-members can purchase tickets beginning August 17, 2020 or sign up for a membership to be eligible. AcA memberships start at $65/year and support AcA’s many year-round educational and arts programs.
Addressing COVID-19 Concerns
“AcA has had to adapt to even contemplate a live performance season, and we’ve announced a host of precautionary measures to meet social distancing best practices,” says Samuel Oliver, AcA’s executive director.
“Our goal is to be able to sell tickets with confidence. In the event that any performance is not possible due to state restrictions, AcA has secured guarantees from all artists for backup dates so that the show may go on! ...Even if it’s three to four months later than originally planned.”
Through new cleaning protocols, social distancing inside of the theater, and a “Touchless Patron Experience,” AcA is adapting to the new reality while continuing to bring Acadiana world-class performances.
National Touring Acts in Indie Rock, World Music, Jazz, and more
The AllStars series features a diverse collection of award-winning musical artists from various genres like rock, jazz, folk, r&b, bluegrass, and world music.
This year’s lineup includes The Lone Bellow (Alt-Country, October 8, 2020); Cedric Burnside (Electric Blues, November 17, 2020), The Milk Carton Kids (Indie Folk, December 2, 2020), Del McCoury Band (Bluegrass, January 14, 2021), Billy Childs Quartet (Jazz, February 1, 2021), Ranky Tanky (World Music / Gullah, March 3, 2021), An Evening With DeVotchKa (Indie Rock, April 14, 2021).
20 Years of the Louisiana Crossroads Series
The Louisiana Crossroads series celebrates its 20th Anniversary, with support from presenting sponsor IberiaBank / First Horizon Bank. A staple of the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ programs for 20 years, Louisiana Crossroads continues to bring audiences and artists closer together through a blend of unique performances and on-stage conversations with the artists. Louisiana Crossroads celebrates the influence that Louisiana’s rich culture has had on the artists who call Louisiana home.
The series kicks off November 2, 2020, with “Louisiana Crossroads 20th Anniversary Homecoming,” a one-night spectacular with a cast of legends and local favorites who have taken the Crossroads stage over the years. Artists participating in the November 2 show include The Givers, Wayne Toups, Chubby Carrier, Yvette Landry, Lance Dubroc, Julie Williams, Ray Boudreaux, Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, Dustin Sonnier, Keith Blair, Smoov Ras, and more.
Other artists appearing in the Louisiana Crossroads series include Dianella and the Arrows (New Orleans), Sick Ride (Lafayette), Berkley the Artist (New Orleans), The Figs (Lafayette), and Steve Riley (Mamou).
From humble beginnings in the old Acadiana Arts Council building on Lee St, the Louisiana Crossroads series has become a major part of Acadiana’s culture. The storied series has featured hundreds of legendary Louisiana artists who performed in specially produced concerts across the state.
Before it ever took over the city-owned facility on W. Vermilion St., AcA put on shows and programs at other facilities around the region like the Heymann Center, Grant Street Dance Hall, and in other cities around Louisiana. Louisiana Crossroads is the oldest of those music programs.
The Louisiana Crossroads series was an important step for many musicians on their career paths and helped launch many to prominence. Some headliners from years past include Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, and “Lil Buck” Senegal.
The Challenges of Booking in the Time of COVID-19
“The arts, music, and cultural experiences are more needed than ever today—people need a place to be immersed in enjoyment and community,” says Samuel Oliver, the executive director of the nonprofit arts council. “Those spaces and opportunities are so fleeting in this time of pandemic, and they are so important to the health of our society. We believe AcA can offer some of those connections in a responsible way, and we’ve done everything in our power to make it so.”
“As we head into the new season, we plan to continue to enhance the lives of all who live, work, play, and visit the Acadiana region through our performances,” says Clayton Shelvin, AcA’s performing arts director who books shows for the downtown arts nonprofit. “We understand the pivotal role that the arts play in humanity, and we are more excited than ever to inspire community vitality and social connectedness through music, dance, theatre, and film.”
AcA’s Incredible Sponsors Support Quality of Life
These world class shows are expensive to put together and are only possible with the support of the community. AcA relies on the help of dedicated sponsors who donate to underwrite these performances.
The sponsors for Season 10 include City Club at River Ranch, IberiaBank / First Horizon Bank, Standard Title, NeunerPate, Ed & Elaine Abell, Les & Vickie Babin, Richard & Leslie Brauns, Richard & Kathy Broussard, Darnall Sikes & Frederick, George Guidry, Hancock Whitney Bank, Thomas & Ann Marie Hightower, Robert John, J&J Exterminating, Daphne & Edward J. Krampe lll, Louisiana Lottery, Mike Mosing, Harry & Dru Patin, Dr. & Mrs. Terry Cromwell, Dr. Ronnie Daigle & Dr. Patricia Cran, David & Jon-Ella Hays, DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette, Hole Opener Corporation, Jack and Associates, LLC, Greg & Lynn Moroux, Dr. Mary B. Neiheisel, Kathleen and Jody Rosson, Kathy & Andrew Vodicka, and VieMed.