A grant from AARP helped fund the installation of bike racks at businesses and parks around Erath. The bike racks are part of a program to help promote bike activity throughout the town. The AARP Community Challenge program is designed to fund innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing and other areas.
A grant from AARP helped fund the installation of bike racks at businesses and parks around Erath. The bike racks are part of a program to help promote bike activity throughout the town. The AARP Community Challenge program is designed to fund innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing and other areas.
ERATH — The Town of Erath applied for and received $9,000 from the AARP’s Community Challenge program to help promote bike activity throughout the town by installing bike racks at local business and parks.
“Erath is an eclectic community, known for its great schools and long-standing heritage. We hope these new bike racks will inspire residents, young and old, to get out on their bikes and experience our town in a new way,” Erath Mayor Taylor Mencacci said in a prepared statement from the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.
Other AARP grants recipients in Louisiana include Abbeville Main Street, Sankofa Community Development, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Acosta Foundation and Baton Rouge Downtown Development District.
These quick-action grants are designed to fund innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as transportation, public spaces, housing, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, coronavirus response and more, according to the statement
The Community Challenge is part of AARP’s nationwide work on livable communities, which supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and counties across the country to become great places for all residents.