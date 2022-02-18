Purchase Access

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association is gearing up for its annual “A Prelude to Spring” concert this weekend.

The free concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The theme is “Romantic Gems for all.”

The concert is one of four concerts that the ICRA puts on each year. The concert features the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, who travels to New Iberia thanks to the efforts of the ICRA and at no charge to event-goers.

“On of our patrons said years ago that our symphony concerts are champagne for the ears,” said ICRA President Cathy Indest. “I think with this concert it definitely applies.”

Although the concert usually features a small chamber orchestra, Indest added that this year’s concert will feature a full orchestra that will add “beautiful selections with more vocals.”

Selections from Sunday’s concert will include selections from West Side Story, “Overture to William Tell,” “Marriage of Figaro” “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady” along with other selections that will be sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Other concerts scheduled this year by the ICRA include Symphony Sunday in the Park, which takes place at New Iberia City Park on April 3. The Stars and Stripes Concert, which is dedicated to patriotism and local veterans, will take place June 26 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.

