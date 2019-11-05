Sunday afternoon was a perfect day for a stroll down Main Street.
If you were one of the hundreds who came out to enjoy the cool breezes and sunny skies, then you were in luck. The 10th annual Beneath the Balconies event made its way from Shadows-on-the-Teche along Main Street, bringing its strolling party from balcony to balcony, offering one tasty performance tidbit after another.
A partnership between the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program, the unique event brings together some of the best and brightest talents in the area against the stunning architectural backdrop of New Iberia’s quaint and intriguing downtown.
Whether you were a fan of “Willy Wonka” or “Legally Blonde,” straight-up jazz or 1940s swing, early rock and blues or the stirring sounds of opera, there was something on the program that suited your tastes.
Besides that, just the experience of second-lining down Main Street on such a perfect day was itself worth coming out for.