‘A Night at the Museum’ gala fundraiser returns Jan. 20

The Bayou Teche Museum’s “A Night at the Museum” fundraiser is back and ready to give a night of fun to local residents.
The event is happening thanks to the New Iberia Museum Foundation, First Horizon Foundation, Donald “Doc” Voorhies and Musson-Patout, and is fully titled “A Night at the Museum — Party Like You Used To — Welcome Back!”
The fundraiser takes place Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou Teche Museum, Sliman Theater, Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing and a special tented area on Main Street.
Auction items during the event will include dinner for 12 at the exclusive St. John Plantation, dinner for 12 at the “amazing” home of two New Iberia residents, a New Orleans package featuring everything for the horse set; “fabulous” original art pieces; a historical trip on Avery Island; a charter boat fishing trip; a Squire Creek golf trip and more.
The auctioneer for the evening will be State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks. Iberia Parish Assessor Taylor Barras will also be providing assistance.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win a George Rodrigue print or a Snapper Sting Trimmer from Romero’s Power Sports as well.
Restaurants that traditionally cater for the event are back, along with plenty of drinks.
According to the prepared statement, the Bayou Teche Museum is working hard to continue funding the transformation of the adjacent wing of the building and will maintain the growth thanks to the community.
Gala attendees will have a sneak peek of the Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing and its first exhibit honoring former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
For more information and tickets please call the Museum at 337-606-5977.