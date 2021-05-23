Local runners turned out to Bouligny Plaza for a 5K run and 1k walk Saturday morning to spread awareness for a good cause.
The Iberia Mental Health initiative put on the Bayou Side Run, in coordination with Heart for Iberia, in order to help spread awareness of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
More than 300 runners turned out for the event, which started on Fulton Street and extended throughout downtown New Iberia. New Iberia police officers were on hand to direct traffic during the run and those participating were also able to enjoy the weekly farmer’s market at Bouligny Plaza.
Organizer Dean Wattigny said the idea behind the inaugural race was to put a different spin on Mental Health Awareness Month and spread the word about mental health issues in a different way.
“We’re just excited,” Wattigny said. “We’ve been trying to get the word out on mental health, this came along and it’s accomplished getting the word out better than what we’ve been able to try in the past.
“You think of ways to get the conversation going,” Wattigny added. “We’ve done programs and videos, we’ve done proclamations for May as mental health month, I think this has generated a lot of interest.”
The event, which appropriately started next to the Bayou Teche, also served as a way for local residents to raise awareness for specific causes and dedicate the run to those they have lost.
Wattigny called the event a success.
“It was a joint effort with Heart for Iberia and the Iberia Mental Health Initiative,” he said. “The idea was to raise awareness for mental health and we succeeded.”
The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is a grass-roots nonprofit organization composed of Iberia Parish citizens who advocate for good mental health. In the past five years, the organization has spread the word through public programs, family support groups, media outreach and social media.