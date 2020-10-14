A look at the city’s blighted properties

The first batch of 14 blighted or dilapidated houses set to be demolished were approved for public hearings at last week’s New Iberia City Council.
The council inspected the state of seven houses at the meeting that were said to be in a dilapidated or dangerous condition. Each of the structures were approved as blighted, and notices are in the process of being sent to the owners of each property. If the owners do not respond, the council will vote on their demolition after a public hearing on Jan. 5. If they do show up, however, the council traditionally attempts to work with the owner to get the houses in safe conditions.
1517 Adam Street
This house in District 3 has two sheds in the back of the property, with siding missing on the side of the house. District 3 Councilman David Broussard said eight or nine residents have complained about the house, especially a big hole on the side that is “not nice.”
503 Bayard
This house, located in District 4, has a back end that is falling down. The home is also open “through and through,” according to property inspector Jimmy Landry.
520 Caudron
This house, also in District 4, has holes in the roof and moisture has already set in. It was also said that some are entering the house and using extension cords to the nearby park for electricity. Trespassers have even been known to hang clothes on the fence of the house while staying in the structure.
118 Hortense
This mobile home, located in District 6, is in a dismal state and is clearly in the process of falling apart. District 6 Councilman Dustin Suire said the mobile home “needs to come down.”
809 Mixon
This house, located in District 2, has no siding on it. Building inspector Jimmy Landry said the house is totally exposed with no insulation, electricity or water coming to the house.
1104 Sis
This house is also in District 2. It is full of mold, and the back door is open.
413 W. Washington
This property has two homes, both in bad shape. The main house has damage to it and has parts of the back porch that are in the process of falling down. The other property, which has the address 314 W. Washington, is actually in the process of falling down according to Mayor Freddie DeCourt.