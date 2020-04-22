Brock Simon and Emily Arcaini had planned to get married on the fifth anniversary of the day they started dating. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards, and those plans were in serious danger of not being fulfilled.
The Lafayette couple called the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office but couldn’t even get a marriage license from them, but said they suggested calling the Iberia Parish Clerk’s office.
Calls to Iberia Parish proved much more successful, and Brock, 32, and Emily, 28, were able to go through with their plans — though not in front of family and friends as they’d hoped — to get married on Monday, the fifth anniversary of their first date, at the new chapel at the Iberia Clerk of Court’s office.
“We were extremely happy” to be able to be married on the date of their choice, Simon said. “They went way over and beyond anything I was expecting. They even cut up paper and were throwing it (as confetti) as we were walking out. It was great. Everyone was super nice and did everything they could to make it the best that they could do, especially in the quarantine state.
“We were just trying to get married on that date. We’ve been planning it a long time and we were scared it wasn’t going to happen because of the quarantine. It kind of turned a negative into a positive.”
“It was awesome,” Emily Simon said. “A little bit of light in the dark times right now.”
“It worked out pretty well,” Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch said.
Ditch said his office had been planning to offer a chapel for people to get married, but sped up those plans because they’d been getting a lot of calls from people wanting to get marriage licenses or to get married during the quarantine period.
“We fast-tracked it to be able to accommodate those people,” he said. “Obviously we’re still using the safe-distancing and everything that’s recommended through the process.”
Brock Simon said he spoke to Wess Robison, chief deputy clerk in Iberia Parish, who had spoken with a judge to get a waiver to the 24-hour waiting period between getting the marriage license and having the ceremony.
“He did everything over and beyond that he could do to make it happen for us,” Simon said.
Simon, 32, is from the Rayne/Indian Bayou area on the northwest end of Lafayette Parish. His bride, 28, is originally from New Jersey. The two met after he visited his sister, who was engaged to a spinal surgeon in New Jersey. After a car accident, he said, his sister’s fiance performed back surgery on him.
“When I went back to work, my boss introduced me to (Emily) through her boss, and she moved back to Louisiana with me,” Simon said.
Emily Simon even ironed on a vinyl sticker to a blue jean jacket to help commemorate the ceremony, with the date of the wedding — 4.20.20. A close friend and his wife served as witnesses for the ceremony Monday.
“We know next year once our families and everybody is able to get together, we’ll probably do a small ceremony to bless our marriage and a reception with family and friends,” she said.
Ditch said people can call the clerk’s office at 365-7282 to get a marriage license or to set up a time for a ceremony. The office doesn’t charge anything for the ceremony.
“We have an employee that can handle the ceremony, or they can bring their own (officiant) or any local justice of the peace, or anyone that can perform a marriage,” Ditch said. “It doesn’t have to be anyone on staff, but we have someone on staff if need be.”
The clerk’s office doesn’t receive any tax funds so all funding for the office is self-generated. The office makes a little money off the licenses, but not from the ceremonies, Ditch said. Wedding ceremonies don’t have to be done during office hours, but calls should be made during regular office hours to arrange for a license or to set up a ceremony, he said.