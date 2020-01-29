It is hard to imagine that, only a century ago, a barely communicable disease could mean a life in isolation for patients.
About 35 people gathered in the Iberia Parish Library’s Magnolia Room to hear Elizabeth Shexnyder, curator of the National Hansen’s Disease Museum at Carville speak about the history of the facility and its transition from leper colony to treatment and research facility.
Just before the turn of the century, in the early 1890s, officials were seeking a place for the people in Louisiana suffering from Hansen’s Disease, then known as leprosy. The Carville site had formerly been a plantation, but was vacant and available.
In 1894, the first seven patients were brought up the Mississippi River from New Orleans to settle outside Baton Rouge.
“They were tugged, on a barge,” Schexnyder explained. “Because it was thought they were contagious, they were denied public transportation. So they could not take a train, or a steamboat. They were tugged on a coal barge.”
The Indian Camp Plantation was not the glamorous showcase that comes to mind when you think of antebellum plantations. It was abandoned, infested with snakes, vermin and insects of all sorts.
It was not until two years later, in 1894, that the first nurses arrived.
“The first nurses were the Sisters of Charity,” Shexnyder said. “They were the order that established Charity Hospital in New Orleans.”
Eventually, the site became the national center for people suffering from Hansen’s Disease. After the U.S. government took over in 1921, the facility grew from less than 100 patients to more than 400.
That growth was echoed in the infrastructure. The additional housing needed was created, and elevated walkways built to connect all of the buildings.
“Each room was about 15 feet by 15 feet,” Shexnyder said. “I have lived in smaller places. They had a bed, a nightstand, a dress, a rocking chair. They had all of the furniture they needed.”
A three-story infirmary was built. Research facilities were created.
“It was discovered that the disease was caused by Mycobacterium leprae, a rod-shaped bacteria,” Shexnyder said.
Eventually, in 1940, a treatment was found for the disease.
“It was a single drug therapy,” Shexnyder said. “After about six months, the patient would feel better. The lesions would start to heal. If they were tested clean for 12 months, the patients were released.”
The site is now a museum. The last two patients who had lived at Carville died four years ago. But even after a treatment was found, the stigma of Hansen’s Disease — leprosy — remained.
“There was a young doctor I knew, and his father had been a doctor,” relayed Mike Manes, one of the audience members, as Shexnyder took comments and questions from the audience. “When I told him where I had lived, he said, ‘Oh, you are one of those leper Landrys?’ He told me that when his father would come to check on our horses, he would cover the horse’s mouth with cloth to keep it from catching the disease.”
The current number of Hansen’s Disease patients in the United States is about 100 new cases per year. But worldwide, more than 200,000 new cases a year surface.
“In the world, it is still a problem,” Shexnyder said.