Bunk Johnson’s birthday was celebrated Thursday night at Shadows-on-the-Teche with music, food and plenty of stories surrounding New Iberia’s legend.
Although the party was put on about two weeks prior to what is traditionally considered Johnson’s birthday, former judge and jazz lover Charles Porter said the event would allow those attending to “celebrate the rest of December in jazz.”
“You’re sitting on turf that Bunk Johnson walked upon and practiced his jazz,” Porter said. “You are definitely going to be entertained.”
The event was put on with the help of Barry and Emile Martyn, a father and son who hail from the United Kingdom who have practiced as jazz drummers in New Orleans for years. The Martyns are currently in the process of creating a documentary on Bunk Johnson and New Iberia which was able to be seen during the event.
The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band were also on-site to play class Bunk Johnson tunes with the Martyn’s providing accompaniment on drums.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do, but they know,” Barry Martyn joked, pointing to the brass band.
Barry Martyn is the founder of the Legends of Jazz, an ensemble which made several worldwide tours and numerous recordings. He has authored and co-authored numerous well-regarded books including Song of the Wanderer and Bill Russell’s New Orleans Music. At the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Martyn occupies a prominent seat under the Jazz Tent with the Andrew Halls Society Brass Band.
Emile Martyn, Martyn’s son, is a jazz drummer who grew up in New Orleans and spent the first part of his career playing the New Orleans music scene with some of the top jazz musicians in the world. He started a band with the late great trumpeter Paul Bonner and soon recruited his brother Ben Martyn for vocals and bass. The three have played venues of all kinds all over the world.
Together, the Martyns perform, film, write, and lecture about the history of New Orleans jazz.
Johnson spent many years of his life in New Iberia, and later in life received a resurgence of interest after Louis Armstrong told many historians that Johnson was seminal to the beginning of New Orleans jazz. He died in 1949 and is buried at the St. Edward Cemetery.
Red beans and rice, which was said to be a favorite of Johnson’s, was also provided to those attending the event in celebration of the jazz trumpeter.
Proceeds from the event were used to support the Bunk Johnson Creative Arts Academy, which has the goal of educating and mentoring future musicians along with providing performance opportunities.