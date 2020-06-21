Downtown New Iberia was sealed off to vehicle traffic Saturday afternoon for a new event that allowed for local residents to get reacquainted with their local businesses after restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic were eased somewhat by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
New Iberia Main Street Director Jane Braud said “A Downtown Event” was put on after the Louisiana Main Street program distributed funds to several main street programs around the state. While most cities put the funds to sanitizers or advertising, Braud said she and Mayor Freddie DeCourt thought the money could best be used for some type of event that supports downtown New Iberia’s many local businesses.
“The mayor and I talked about it and we said we need to do something to remind people about downtown businesses,” Braud said.
Since festivals and fais-do-dos were out of the question, organizers decided to have a spaced out event on Main Street with vendors adhering to social distancing guidelines while also displaying their wares.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said earlier this month that the event would let people know that “New Iberia is back,” and local residents are able to shop locally once again.
From there, Braud hired the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band to provide music for the event and local artist Paul Schexnayder organized artists to meet up to sell their work as well.
Braud said an antique car group contacted organizers to show their cars as well, and the Teche Area Farmer’s Market also asked to join the event.
“It sort of just evolved that way,” Braud said.
Braud said the inaugural event may lead to others, depending on its success.
“We’re using it to gauge if people like it,” she said. “If it’s something we should have more often. The mayor suggested maybe we can do something four times per year.”
With the number of people out and about on Main Street despite Saturday’s hot weather, Braud called the event a success.
“I’m happy to see the people out who are out,” she said. “The only advertising we did really was Facebook, so I’m happy.
“The shops are happy, people are shopping, we talked to some of the merchants and they’re happy to stay open late and want to do it again, so it’s all great.”