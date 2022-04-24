A staple of New Iberia, A&A Appliance Center celebrates 75 years of service to the community.
Founded in 1947, the “two A’s” of A&A Appliance were Alton Segura and Anthony Hebert. Segura was fresh from the military and had been to business school, and the two met through Hebert’s father, according to current co-owner owner Richard Pellerin.
“Mr. Anthony’s dad brought him to help his son, they sold bicycles, gasoline and finally brought in a few appliances,” Pellerin said during a 75th-anniversary ribbon cutting at A&A Wednesday.
The business was operated by Segura for decades, and during that time employed Pellerin and Debra Sonnier, the two employees he would eventually pass the establishment down to.
“He was with us all day for all those years,” Sonnier, who has worked at A&A for 41 years, said. “He was very hands-on.”
Segura retired in his 90s, and after a plan to transfer ownership to the two employees Pellerin said the pair have owned A&A for the past decade.
“We’ve been working here all our lives, he never had children and we were like his kids,” he said with a laugh.
And Segura’s passion for the business seems to have rubbed off on both Pellerin and Sonnier.
“Even when we leave we’re both still thinking about what’s going on,” Sonnier said. “There’s a lot of service involved so we’re always thinking about how we can help.”
Pellerin agreed.
“You’re always thinking about how you can solve the problems people have with their appliances,” he said.
That service-oriented mindset has seemed to be off for the co-owners. In a time where many local businesses across Louisiana seem barely able to hold on, Pellerin said A&A has always continued to have steady business.
Pellerins said that customers will sometimes even come from Lafayette to search for a brand that may not be sold in big box stores, but services like appliance repair have also helped make all the difference.
“We’ve always been constant,” Pellerin said. “In the 80s during the oil downturn maybe we weren’t doing too well, but we picked up after, and ever since we haven’t been slow. Just helping people on everyday repairs is really big.”
And while Pellerin and Sonnier may not be related to the founders of A&A, the passion they have for their job has extended to their own families.
Pellerin’s wife, although retired, was employed at A&A for 18 years, while Sonnier’s husband is still employed. Pellerin even said his daughter is the current assistant manager along with her husband.
“It definitely is family-owned,” Pellerin said.