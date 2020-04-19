Another 54 deaths were added to the toll from COVID-19 in Saturday’s Louisiana Department of Health update.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 4.45 percent Saturday to 1,257, up from 1,213 reported Friday.
The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop in Saturday’s update. The state reported 341 patients using ventilators Saturday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also dropped, to 1,761.
In Saturday’s report, LDH said that 23,580 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 462 from Friday’s total of 23,118.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose by one, to 176, based on 703 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remained at eight.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 187, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rose by two, to 12. There have been 683 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but a dozen of those from commercial labs.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 143 in Saturday’s report, with 574 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported 11 deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish total reported COVID-19 cases rose to 414, with 17,625 tests performed. The parish has reported 17 deaths from COVID-19.
Orleans Parish rose to 5,953 cases based on 21,563 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 324.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 5,543 with 275 fatalities after 18,655 tests.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 6,249 tests as of Saturday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 131,750 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,683 — including 126 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,126 cases, lifting it marginally ahead of the 40 to 49 and 60 to 69 age groups with regard to case count. The number of deaths in that group rose to 809 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,121 cases reported and 244 deaths. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,112 with 48 deaths reported.
There are 3,723 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 31 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,566 cases and six reported deaths. The under 18 group has 249 cases total, with one death reported.
The increase in the number of 70 and above cases may be tied to increased scrutiny of the state’s nursing homes.
According to data LDH released Wednesday from nursing homes across the state, there have been 275 COVID-19 deaths among residents at those facilities. That is a rise of 74 deaths since Monday, and an increase of 145 since the previous report a week ago.
So far, the state has opted to only release data on nursing homes on Monday and Wednesday. That data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The last report showed a 27 percent increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents. The figures show 1,320 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 124 nursing homes in Louisiana, up from 1,040 residents of 116 homes on Monday. That is also a jump of 137 percent from the 557 residents reported a week ago.
An LDH spokesman said Wednesday that the department does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
In many cases, according to LDH, healthcare providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
In its Monday update, LDH showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat in the last week while also showing a growth in the infections among the state’s nursing home communities. That data is only reported once a week.
According to the LDH update, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report are hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.