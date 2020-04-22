JEANERETTE —The Snack Shack, in collaboration with several churches, non-profit groups, businesses and Parish Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown, served 420 meals to residents Monday through the ‘Feed the City, Feed Your Soul’ initiative.
The 420 meals on 4-20 included help from A New Chapter Push, the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, Little Zorah Baptist Church of New Iberia, Church at Philadelphia of New Iberia, Kingdom of God of Jeanerette, St. Mark Baptist Church of Jeanerette, Mac’s Sugar City Market of Jeanerette and the District 12 parish councilwoman, according to Rev. Wilfred Johnson of Little Zorah Baptist Church.
Johnson said a City of Jeanerette Park and Pray is scheduled today at 5 p.m. at the King Joseph Recreation Center parking lot on MLK Drive in Jeanerette.
An intercessory prayer will be prayed for healthcare workers, for comfort for all who suffer, for restoration in body, mind and spirit for all who suffer, for mothers and children and for pastors and churches.
People are asked to remain in their cars for the service.