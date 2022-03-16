$400,000 state grant to benefit Jeanerette parks

City engineer Gene Sellers announced a $400,000 state grant for the Jeanerette park system at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
The grant was received by the city on March 3 following an application where the city of Jeanerette’s administrative staff looked at places for improvements inside the town’s two parks.
“We couldn’t have done this with the mayor’s staff looking at the budget and the mayor over their shoulders,” Sellers said.
The grant will be split between Jeanerette City Park and King Joseph Recreational Center, with $200,000 going to each.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said consultation for the grant was done in collaboration with the Iberia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Leroy Jones, and equipment upgrades will likely be covered with the grant money received.
Sellers said there were stringent rules and regulations associated with spending the grant money, and public officials were waiting to receive instructions from the state government before proceeding.
In other business, the board approved a waterline expansion project that will improve pressure on the west side of Jeanerette.
Sellers said work was expected to begin on the project Monday and last approximately two weeks. The project will expand a 10-inch water line to pass through the railroad crossing on Canal street.
Sellers also recommended to the board the construction of a retention pond near Jeanerette’s sewer plant for the next round of state capital outlay applications.
The Jeanerette sewer system has been dealing with infiltration of freshwater into the system, and Sellers said a retention pond would help alleviate the stress on the sewer pumps during high water events.
“We have such an ancient system as it is, and a lot of infiltration of freshwater has occurred in the sewer lines so there’s additional water comes in,” Bourgeois said. “This sounds like something we can work with.”
When asked, Sellers said the project could cost an estimated $1 million but could be funded either from state capital outlay or Community Development Block Program funding.