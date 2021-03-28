1. What is it? The New Iberia Semi-annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival is once again upon us, bringing local vendors and buyers to New Iberia City Park for a day of supporting local businesses.
The event has proven to be one of New Iberia City Park’s biggest events over the years, and has a little something for everyone. New Iberia’s Parks and Recreation Department puts on the event every year to help support the various park programs that take place throughout the year.
2. What to expect? NIRD has indicated that vendor booths will be located indoors as well as in the courtyard outside of the Cyr-Gates Community Center. There will also be plenty of fun for kids, such as a hands-on Schoolhouse Safari, an educational animal experience, a train ride and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
3. Which vendors will be there? Just a few vendors that have already been said to take part in this year’s event include Jen’s Custom Creations, Louisiana Threads, Cakes Baked LLC., Mama D’s Crafty Creations, Ariel, 2 Girls and a Cheesecake, Gems by Ray, Zoeology and many more.
Boutique clothes, home fragrances, food, door signs and a host of other merchandise will be available for event goers to peruse.
4. Anything else? The New Iberia Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival will be held on Sat., April 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia. Phase 3 guidelines will be followed and masks must be worn to enter the building. Vendor booths will be spaced to follow guidelines.