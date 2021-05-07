3 things to know about Tour du Teche

The Tour du Teche is back with a fun-filled day of paddling in your vehicle of preference when the Chitimacha Race formally starts next week.
Tour du Teche holds several races throughout the year, but the Chitimacha race is the most Teche Area friendly event, as the 10-mile race spans the length of the Bayou Teche between Jeanerette and Charenton.
1 What is it? The Tour du Teche Chitimacha race is a 10-mile race for kayaks, canoes, pirogues and SUP’s. The Chitimacha race’s first year was in 2010 and originally ran as a single, 135-mile race. It was subsequently broken up for several reasons.
2 Where does it run? The Chitimacha race begins at Jeanerette City Park and ends in Charenton on the Chitimacha reservation. The race starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on May 15. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. at the start. The fee for this race is $20 per person. Lunch will be provided, and awards will be ribbons and medals. Details can be found at TourDuTeche.com.
3 How do I sign up? To register, you can head to https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=237128. You can register using Webscorer and pay the fee using PayPal. Shirts will also be available the day of the race for purchase for $15 for racers and $20 for the general public.