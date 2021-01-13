3 things to know about the 2021 New Iberia recycling schedule

1. The 2021 recycling schedule for the city of New Iberia has been released. The city of New Iberia contracts recycling services to Republic Services for all residential customers. Commercial customers can contact and select a service provider of their choice.
2. Items that can be recycled include aluminum cans, cardboard, cereal boxes, household plastics, magazines, mail, paper, paperboard, phonebooks and steel cans.
3. Items that cannot be recycled include appliances, batteries, bubble wrap, Christmas lights, clothes, coat hangers, diapers, electrical cords, food wrap, garden hoses, household cleaners, paint, polystyrene, rubber balls, sports equipment, syringes/razors, tires, toys/stuffed animals, waxed cartons and yard/bulk waste.
How to get a recycling bin
If you need a garbage can or recycle can for a new residence within city limits please call the Mayor’s office at (337) 369-2300 for a new one.
For more information about recycling, go to republicserverices.com.