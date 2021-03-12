3 Things to Know about Saturday’s 'color the fountain green' event

1. What is it? Fir Marseal Nua Iberia, or the New Iberia Marching Men, will be turning the fountain in front of New Iberia City Hall green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The group’s aim is to celebrate New Iberia’s Irish heritage and would normally be accompanied by a parade. Due to COVID-19, the parade is cancelled, however.
2. What to expect? Music, fun and of course be sure to wear green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Organizer Ken Munnerlyn said the group is proud to announce the Caledonian Pipers of Baton Rouge will be playing music this year as well.
3. Anything else? A few notable speakers from around town are likely to show up, and turning the fountain green is always fun for the whole family. Although the usual parade festivities won’t be as big this year, Fir Maresal Nua Iberia always has a good time.
Why you should attend
“We’ve been asked to keep this year more laid back, but we plan to have some really well-known and well-loved musicians from Baton Rouge come down here and play some music. It’s kind of special because this is the first time we’ve ever had bagpipes as part of St. Patrick’s Day. Of course we’ll be turning the fountain green too.” — Ken Munnerlyn, Fir Marseal Nua Iberia
“We’ve got an amazing band, six bagpipes and a drum corps. We’ve never had the opportunity to have them before, but all of the events in Baton Rouge and Lafayette are cancelled so we had this great opportunity. The weather will be great and we’re expecting a good time.” — Jody McDonald, Fir Marseal Nua Iberia.