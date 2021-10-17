New Iberia is getting prepped for possibly the spookiest parade the city has ever had with the inaugural New Iberia Halloween Parade.
The event is being put on by the city of New Iberia and will bring the holiday spirit to the city’s downtown area.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the event is the first of its kind in New Iberia, and could possibly lead to an exciting new tradition in the Teche Area.
Costumes, decorations and scary exteriors are going to be part of the fun. DeCourt said the parade itself will be similar to most New Iberia parades, but with a different theme.
Here are three things to know for those living near the parade route or planning to attend.
1. Changing the fountain:
Similar to the city’s annual St. Patrick’s festivities, the Halloween event will turn the fountain in front of the New Iberia Civic Center a different color for the festivities. Instead of green, however, the fountain will be turned black in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year.
2. Decorations:
The city is asking all of the homeowners and businesses that live on the parade to decorate their yards to make the parade an even more special experience. Organizers are hoping to see who has the scariest, most colorful and most theme-based outfit for the day.
3. Parade route:
The route for the parade begins on Prairie Street, and following the changing of the fountain colors the parade will roll through downtown New Iberia on Main Street. The parade will end near the Bouligny Plaza area of downtown. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that bands, floats, golf carts and antique cars could all be part of the inaugural parade.