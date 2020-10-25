3 things to do leading up to Halloween

Trick-or-treating will be taking place in the Teche Area this coming weekend for Halloween.
The holiday, which takes place Saturday, will be full of candy, costumes and fun for local families as they take part in the traditional event across Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in all three parishes.
Here are three things to do leading up to Halloween, and for Halloween itself.
1:
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and Angel Paws Adoption Center are partnering for a brand new event that will pair community members and their lovable pets in a costume contest. Local residents can vote for their favorite costumed duo, with the winning pair announced on Halloween afternoon on Facebook live. To cast your vote, visit www.firstgiving.com/event/454857/Hall-o-ween-Voting.
2:
Jeanerette trick-or-treating The city of Jeanerette will be putting on a special trick-or-treating event at Ward 8 Recreation Center for Halloween. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and will have local children enjoying the holiday in a safe environment. The event is safe, fun and free for everyone. Children are encouraged to wear costumes for the event.
3:
Trick-or-treating Despite still having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Teche Area municipalities and parishes are allowing Halloween activities this year.
However, there are some safe guidelines for children and homeowners to practice. The Center for Disease Control recommends avoiding handing treats to children who go door-to-door, and instead encourages participating in one way trick-or-treating where goodie bags are lined up for children coming to a home.