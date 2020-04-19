3 St. Martinville Police Department employees placed on leave

ST. MARTINVILLE — Two investigations within the St. Martinville Police Department resulted in three employees being placed on administrative leave, but that’s not what is bothering Police Chief Ricky Martin.
It’s not that he does not take the incidents — one in which $600 went missing from the department’s evidence processing room, the other in which an SMPD employee accused another employee of sexual harassment — or their investigation seriously. The problem he has is that investigations, by their very nature, are supposed to be confidential.
“We are one of the most transparent police departments in the state,” Martin said. “When these investigations end, I will put out a full release of the information. But having it leaked just makes it harder to get to the truth.”
The first investigation, involving funds that were used in a joint narcotics operation between SMPD and the New Iberia Police Department, came about after cash came up missing in late February. What initially was an internal investigation was eventually turned over to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for a third-party criminal investigation to be conducted.
“I can’t turn my head away from that,” Martin said. “There is a criminal act that occurred, so we need to get to the bottom of it.”
Although there is no video camera in the evidence processing room where the cash was last stored before coming up missing, a camera does cover the entrance to the room. The only two people with access to the room who were seen on the video while the cash was stored were placed on leave Monday pending a report from the SMPSO.
Martin said he expects that investigative report sometime next week.
The second, involving a claim of sexual harassment by a department employee against another department employee, resulted in the third employee being placed on administrative leave. The timeline for that investigation is not set, Martin said.