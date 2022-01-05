Purchase Access

The third annual 3 Kings Night Tailgate Party kicks off the start of Mardi Gras season Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion located at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia.

Live music and food is available. Admission is $10 per person and guests are welcome.

Admission bracelets can be purchased from American Title (Maggie Simon, 616 S. Lewis St.), or Paul Schexnayder Gallery (335 W. St Peter St) or Karen Alvarez (337-380-2714, leave a message).

Gumbo will be served.

The event is BYOB, mixer, cup, ice and folding chair.

