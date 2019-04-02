20 UNDER 40 -- Shawntel Moore

Shawntel Moore has an impressive list of contributions to the New Iberia community, and that resume doesn’t seem to be getting shorter anytime soon.
Moore was selected to be in this year’s 20 Under 40 alongside her husband, Dusty.
“We believe giving back to our community whose rich and loving culture has formed us into the people we are today and will mold the future for the next generation,” Moore said.
The two have a 5-year-old girl, Annalyse, who Moore said is a happy, energetic, loving Pre-K 4 student at St. Edwards Catholic School.
Moore currently serves as a Parent Teacher Organization Grade Representative for the school where the couple is responsible for fundraising events and service events for the school.
“I have had the best example of selfless service and being a servant leader from my parents,” Moore said.
Moore attended both St. Edward and Catholic High School and then continued her education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earning a bachelors in nursing as the Outstanding graduate for her service to the school.
She then obtained a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner in 2013 and has been employed with the Pediatric Group of Acadiana since. Four years ago, Moore teamed up with Dr. Jibren Atwi to start a new rural health clinic in Erath to a medically undeserved area. Moore said they have been very successful and are now expanding services in the fall of this year to include internal medicine, women’s health services and will continue to provide pediatric services to the community.
Giving back to the community is a passion for Moore.
For years, she provided volunteer services to the Shadows on the Teche as a tour guide and Civil War Encampment volunteer, as well as participated in the first ever IPAL production, Cheaper By the Dozen. In 2005, she was honored to be chosen as Miss Iberia and represented Iberia Parish in the coronation of Queen Sugar. Moore said she remembers being a little girl helping her parents, who were then board members, with the festival with awe filled eyes, “wishing one day I would be able to be Queen Sugar and have the opportunity to represent a festival so dear to my heart.” Moore said she was blessed to have the opportunity to represent our community, the state of Louisiana and our hard working sugar cane farmers as Louisiana Queen Sugar LXIV. She traveled our great state of Louisiana each weekend representing New Iberia and the sugar industry at various festivals throughout the state.
“This was also the years of hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” Moore said. “It was with great pride I stood with our resilient farmers in a time that was filled with devastated and hardship for our precious sugar industry.”
“It was during this year I was able to participate in numerous community service events and give back to our community.”
Moore has served as a board member for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, alongside her parents and husband, for seven years and she is currently a volunteer for the festival.
Moore is also serving as a Berry Queen for the third year. The organization assists with local fundraising and helping with Habitat for Humanity, all while having a lot of fun.