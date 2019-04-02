20 UNDER 40 -- Natalie Armentor

As she leaves after another day of hard work, Natalie Armentor knows why she does it.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun though,” Armentor said. “We get to work with the people.”
A self-proclaimed country girl who grew in the middle of a cane field in Loreauville, Armentor grew up with all boys, having four brothers, spending their days riding 4-wheelers, having fun every day, cherishing the memories along the way.
Though she still considers herself a country girl at heart, Armentor now has roots in Broussard, with her husband, Beau and two foster children.
“We live in Broussard and I have a yard about the size of my porch back home,” Armentor joked. “And we don’t have any kids of our own but we have two foster children.”
Armentor said foster care is much different from having children but added she enjoys the process that goes along with it.
“It’s fun, and interesting, especially with foster care because we went from one kid to two kids overnight,”Armentor said. “We got a call one day asking us if we’d accept the baby and the next day we have the baby so it’s interesting not having to plan for an infant.”
When she’s not running around her backyard with her two foster children, Armentor is running around her other backyard, Ole Glory CrossFit, with her husband.
Ole Glory CrossFit, located in Broussard and New Iberia, provides those who attend a chance at a better lifestyle, which is what motivates Armentor.
“It’s just rewarding to see the hard work we put in and I appreciate that,” Armentor said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun though.”
Armentor said her favorite part about owning Ole Glory CrossFit is she gets to work with people.
A former teacher turned fitness instructor, Armentor sees parallels between the two.
“Just like how I used to teach at Westgate, I teach a bunch of adults that want to live a healthier life,” Armentor said. “Every time someone loses 30 pounds or if someone is taken off their heart medicine because they work out now, it’s just an awesome feeling.”
All the hard work Armentor’s put in at her gym has drawn the attention of her community. Armentor said she thinks it great that she was even considered for The Daily Iberian’s “20 Under 40” honors.
“I mean, I’m pushing 40, so I guess I still qualify for it,” she joked. “I work hard and we have our own business and it shows.”
Even with the recognition and awards, Armentor said, at the end of the day, she doesn’t do it for herself.
“That’s what keeps me and my husband going and that’s why we do what we do,” she said. “It’s to help people so they can spend more time with their families.”
At the end of the day, leaving behind a legacy for the future is what she thinks about the most, a place she helped create, a place that feels like family.
“I just hope people remember us, especially at Ole Glory as a family atmosphere,” Armentor said.
“That’s what Beau and I wanted to build.”