20 UNDER 40 -- Marcus Mathews

For Alexandria native Marcus Mathews, Iberia Parish is a whole new world.
“I really like it here,” he said. “The food is way better.”
Aside from the food, the area is a launching pad for Mathews’ budding career in the healthcare industry as well as the first stop on his path through married life.
Mathews came to New Iberia last year as the assistant administrator at Belle Teche Nursing Home on West Admiral Doyle. Aside from discovering the culinary delights of the Teche Area, he is also discovering life with his high school sweetheart, Caroline Mikell. The two were married in June, just as he began his career in New Iberia.
“We dated through high school and college,” he said.
A graduate of Holy Savior Menard High School, Mathews went to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where he earned a baccalaureate degree in sports administration in 2015. Shortly thereafter he completed his administrator training with Central Management Company, which operates Belle Teche and eight other facilities across the state.
He served as an assistant administrator at two other facilities, Jefferson Manor in Baton Rouge and Zachary Manor in Zachary before taking his position in New Iberia.
“I had a friend who told me I should come on board,” Mathews said. “So I took the job and worked at two of the other homes before coming to New Iberia as the assistant administrator. When the previous administrator left, I moved into the administrator position.”
Since he has been at Belle Teche, the facility received the Bronze Quality Award from the American Health Care Association, the nation’s largest association of long term and post-acute care providers. AHCA advocates for quality care and services for frail, elderly, and disabled citizens, with its three award levels — bronze, silver and gold — serving as cumulative steps for members to not only improve their service, but also to be recognized for improvements.
Earning the Bronze Award status earns Belle Teche the opportunity to prepare for the next step, the Silver Quality Award, and eventually shoot for the Gold Quality Award.
Currently, Mathews is in the midst of his operation’s annual survey, a grueling examination of the facility’s records and operation.
“The surveyors have been in every day,” he said. “It’s a long process.”
When he is not working, he said he enjoys relaxing at home with his new bride and exploring the Teche Area as he assimilates to the slightly more southern lifestyle.
“There are a lot of things going on here,” he said. “It’s a different pace from Alexandria.”