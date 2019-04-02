20 UNDER 40 -- Kimberly Sellers Broussard

Kimberly Sellers Broussard doesn’t slow down much.
Currently she is in the throes of her 14-year-old daughter Kayla’s softball season with her traveling team, the Cajun Rippers. While that is going on she is also taking care of her 16-month-old son, Asher.
If that weren’t enough, she is also in the midst of closing on three separate properties. Oh, and she’s getting ready for a wedding — her own — in May.
And none of that has anything to do with her day job as treasurer for Fire Boss, a 100-percent woman-owned company that offers custom fabrication, sales of fire extinguishers and safety equipment, fire extinguisher inspections and repairs, and is a certified repair center for 3M(DBI) fall protection.
“My mother owns it,” Broussard said. “It became 100-percent woman owned in 2000.”
So what does the Grand Marais resident do in her down time?
“We like to hang out in the yard, relax and sit by the pool,” Broussard. “We stay pretty busy, so when there is time off we don’t like to get out much.”
Not that her schedule leaves much down time to start with. Last week, for example, the Cajun Rippers had softball six straight days, from Tuesday through Sunday.
And that schedule is coming on the heels of the Mardi Gras season. She and her fiance, Jordan Grogan, are part of the carnival scene in Grand Marais.
“We’re big into the Mardi Gras there,” Broussard said. “He’s one of the Suits (a popular Grand Marais Mardi Gras group), so it gets busy.”
It’s not all fun and games for Broussard and her family, though. A long-time Girl Scout, she has brought that ethic of service to her daughter.
They performed numerous local service events, like helping local fire departments with their fundraisers, spending time at nursing homes during the holidays and making food baskets for people in need. They also participated in work overseas, including a two-week service trip to the inner city of Mexico City.
“It wasn’t touristy at all,” she said. “We were actually locked down at one point because Mexico had lost a soccer game and people were so angry.”
Broussard graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2005 with a bachelor of science in business administration. She also has volunteered with the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia for 15 years and served on the event’s committee for 10 years, where she organized the entertainment and sound, specialty drink and food booth.
She also has served on several rag ball tournament committees to raise funds for family and friends to help defray medical costs, as well as organizing GoFundMe accounts and meal trains for friends in need.
She sounds almost apologetic when she claims she is not very active lately. She is still busy, just focusing a little more on her life while continuing to give to others.