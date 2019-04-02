20 UNDER 40 -- Julie Comeaux

Julie Comeaux wears a few hats as she makes her way around New Iberia.
The mother of two works for Architects Design Studio and helps manage the properties and businesses including Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
She also is the Belle Place Middle School girls’ soccer coach whose team won the Senior Championship Girls Division title in the PepperPlex Middle School League.
But perhaps she is most known for being the chief executive officer for the Iberia Soccer Association, a position that she has held for the past five years.
“I do a lot of different things,” Comeaux said. “I stay pretty busy all the time.”
She also coaches a U8 team at ISA and has been a youth soccer coach with the organization for eight years.
“I started when my daughter was part of the ISA U6 team,” Comeaux said. “And I kind of just stayed with it. I was asked to be a commissioner on the Board of Directors for the league and it just went on from there.”
Under her leadership — she handles a lot of day-to-day operations of the league — there has been a growth in not only numbers in ISA but also success with All-Star Teams that compete around the state.
As CEO she helps form teams, helps the league commissioners find coaches, helps set up training sessions and finds sponsors for the league.
“During the season, you pretty much have a hand in everything that goes on in the league,” she said.
But it’s something she enjoys being a part of when it comes to the children who participate in Iberia Soccer Association.
“Being involved in ISA is very important for me,” Comeaux said. “It’s very close to me to be able to work with children.”
Comeaux was born in Utah and moved to the area when she was 11, graduating from New Iberia Senior High, where she was ran in cross country and track, in 1997.
When she found out she was chosen as one of the 20 under 40 for the section, she was surprised.
“My first reaction was that I am honored to be chosen because there are so many people around who do so much for the area,” Comeaux said. “Then I was like, ‘Are you sure?’
“I try to do good things for the community so it’s nice to be recognized. I feel that I do have an impact on the community and it mostly has to do with the children.”
Comeaux has been involved in youth soccer since her now-14-year-old daughter was five years old and said it takes a lot of people to make an organization and takes many hours behind the scenes that no one ever sees.
“You don’t expect credit for it and it takes a lot of time away from your family but it gives the kids in the community somewhere to go and to have an outlet to learn and have fun with their friends and make new friends,” said Comeaux, who is 39 and has been married to Cory Comeaux for 17 years.
“I’m the person who likes to help out any way I can.”
And it’s something she doesn’t plan to stop doing anytime soon.
“I feel really good about what I do and how I do things and as long as they will have me, I will keep doing.”