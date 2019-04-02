20 UNDER 40 -- Dusty Moore

Along with his wife Shawntel, Dusty Moore is committed to making a positive change in his community.
Moore and his wife have one child, 5-year-old Annalyse, who he called a “loving, caring, amazing, grey hair generating kid” who currently attends St. Edward Elementary School and loves everything about it.” His wife also was chosen for this year’s 20 Under 40.
“We feel that it is essential to give our time to this school,” Moore said.
Moore, a lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, is the middle child of Kevin and Yvette Moore of Coteau. He credited his parents and grandparents with instilling a desire to help those around him.
“I know that this is very basic but one small thing can be a positive force in someone’s life,” he said.
Moore attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and obtained a degree in industrial technology. He continued his education and earned a certification in aviation maintenance.
Moore said he feels extremely fortunate that he was able to find an employee that allows him to use both of his degrees.
Moore works for Avionics Solutions LLC, based out of the Lafayette Regional Airport. The company performs major structural and electrical modifications on medical evacuation, law enforcement, business and private aircraft.
“I am the lead designer/engineer and we have completed aircraft for Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff, Orange County Florida Sheriff (aka: Mickey Mouse’s helicopter), and many more,” Moore said.
“Along with the owner, Joey Calandra and multiple employees we have been able to bring a three man shop to an aircraft completion center that has customers from California to Florida.”
Moore also has an exemplary record volunteering in the local community. He’s been a volunteer for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival since 2004, helping with everything from the festival parades, fais do dos to the queens pageant.
Moore said that in 2013 he was asked to take over organizing the parades and with the help of the New Iberia Kiwanis and many more essential volunteers, has been able to provide the community with something that they look forward to.
For the past three years, Moore has been a board member with the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association.
Being selected for this year’s 20 Under 40, Moore said, was an honor.
“I have to note that I am truly honored to receive this distinction,” Moore said. “I have read the list of the other recipients and It’s a privilege to be considered among them.
“I am truly honored to be selected by our community for this distinction.
“I will continue to strive to be a positive influence for our community.”