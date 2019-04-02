20 UNDER 40 -- Cassie Duhon

A career in law enforcement has taken Cassie Duhon all over Acadiana, but the Erath native said she is most likely here to stay in New Iberia after being sworn in to the New Iberia Police Department last year.
Duhon, 30, graduated from Erath High School and initially worked as a records clerk at the Lafayette Police Department following school. Eager to start her law enforcement career, she entered the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2009 at the age of 21.
Duhon said she got a passion for law enforcement from her stepdad, who worked in Vermilion Parish but now works at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“My stepdad was in law enforcement for Vermilion Parish, and I just wanted to do it,” Duhon said.
After graduating from the academy Duhon began working at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a deputy sheriff. While there, she began her career in the uniform patrol division before moving to the bureau of investigation.
Duhon said that after working as a detective she transferred back to her “true calling” in the uniform patrol division where she served as a shift field training officer.
Duhon left the IPSO for a brief time and decided to work as a clerical administrator for the Scott Police Department, but missing the New Iberia community, she decided to return to the Sheriff’s Office.
Along the way Duhon said she continued her education and accomplished several achievements, including being awarded the Life Saving Award in 2018.
“It had to do with a gunshot victim that I was a block away from,” Duhon said. “I was able to get to the location and provide medical assistance.”
On June 18 of last year, Duhon was sworn in to serve New Iberia in the revived New Iberia Police Department. Along with being a patrol sergeant for the department she also serves as the NIPD’s field training coordinator where she helps to guide new officers just beginning their careers in law enforcement.
“I always enjoyed working in the inner city,” Duhon said. “When they started a city police department, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it.”
Duhon said she’s loved the experience, and getting in with the NIPD from the ground up was a unique experience like no other. The city of New Iberia contracted law enforcement services for more than a decade to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, but in 2018 a city police force was reinstated.
“It was definitely a unique experience,” Duhon said.
As for the future, Duhon said she has no plans to leave New Iberia or the NIPD. Duhon lives in New Iberia with her 8-year-old daughter Trinity, and says they are both rooted in Cajun culture with a love of music and outdoor activities. The two love to travel and experience new places, but New Iberia is now the place that Duhon calls home.
“I definitely think I’ll be here for the remainder of my career,” Duhon said.